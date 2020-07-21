Watford – Manchester City 0-4, City wins with support from Sterling

Manchester City swept Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday for matchday 37 in the Premier League.

Manchester City, also confident of 2nd place, are still hungry at the end of the championship. At the first whistle, the Citizens were on three successes in a row, twice 5-0 against Newcastle and Brighton before winning against Bournemouth (2-1) with almost 80% of the ball possession.

And as expected, they did short work from Watford to Vicarage Road. Raheem Sterling was especially inspired. The English international opened the scoring after the half-hour mark after a post from Kyle Walker with a strike from the upper left corner.

The ex-Liverpool player then doubled the penalty in two stages in the 40th minute. City will not be happy so far and will score again on the hour mark by Phil Foden.

Moments later, Laporte victoriously resumed a free kick from de Bruyne to put it 4-0. This will also be the end result and City offer themselves a great success, another.