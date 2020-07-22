A “holiday bonus” to save the tourism sector

Since the entrance, Italy has struggled to attract tourists, even five months after the outbreak of the epidemic in the country. The government has therefore launched a grant to finance Italian holidays on the peninsula. Objective: to avoid the collapse of the tourism sector, which accounts for 13% of Italian GDP.

From 3 June, Italy opened its borders to foreign tourists from the European Union. However, tourist workers expect weak activity this summer and one of its worst figures since 1998.

To deal with this situation, the government has just set up financial support called a “holiday bonus”, intended for households whose annual income does not exceed 40,000 euros.

A grant of 150 to 500 euros

This “holiday bonus”, valid in hotel structures, varies depending on the family situation. A single person gets 150 euros, while couples get 300 euros and large families 500 euros.

In total, the Italian government has released € 2.4 billion to fund this measure, and the allocation can be used until 31 December 2020.