a suspect attempted suicide

Suspected of being an intermediary in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia 2017 in Malta, a man tried to end his life on Tuesday (July 21), Maltese police said. The man is currently in critical condition.

“The indications are that MelvinTheuma’s wounds were inflicted on him by himself. We found no wounds indicating that he had defended himself, and even the blood stain is concentrated, and showed no sign of fighting,” said the police chief.

Operated overnight, MelvinTheuma is in critical condition, police say.

The rich businessman condemned

Melvin Theuma, a taxi driver, was arrested by Maltese police in November 2019 for a money laundering case, but the man then claimed to be involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia as an intermediary.

After receiving a pardon from the Maltese president on terms of cooperating in the investigation, Melvin Theuma condemned a wealthy Maltese businessman, Jorge Fenech, who was also arrested in November 2019.

He told police he was an intermediary between Jorge Fenech and three men believed to have executed the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who died in the explosion of her car bomb on October 16, 2017.

Termination of two members of the government

JorgeFenech’s arrest resulted in the resignation of Tourism Minister (and former Energy) Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri, at the time Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

When questioned by police, KeithSchembri was released without charge, while Jorge Fenech named him “the real sponsor” of the murder.

By digging into the Maltese section of the famous Panama Papers, the journalist had revealed that a Dubai company, 17 Black, had paid 2 million euros to Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi for unspecified services. The journalistic consortium Daphne Project, which has resumed its investigations, revealed that 17 Black is owned by businessman Jorge Fenech.

This affair provoked a political earthquake on the small island by pushing for the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in January, accused of interfering and protecting his colleagues in the investigation into the murder of the journalist.

Melvin Theuma, who lives in an area north of the capital Valletta, was under police protection when he tried to end his life.

It was his lawyer who, without reaching him, warned the police who discovered Melvin Theuma in a bloodbath.

