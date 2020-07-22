Atlético – Management at the end: Lemar pressed against the exit …



Spanish media agree that Thomas Lemar was placed on the transfer list by Atlético Madrid.

31 matches, 2 goals and 3 assists for Thomas Lemar during 2018-2019, then 22 matches, 0 goals and 0 assists during 2019-2020.

For a player who cost Atlético Madrid 70 million euros two years ago, the return on investment is not there. And Madrid’s leaders are preparing to make a radical decision to remedy it.

Does the expectation arise in the Champions League?

According to the vast majority of Spanish media, Lemar was placed on the transfer list by his management, despite a contract that runs until 2023. In other words, Rojiblancos will never be able to regain his original effort.

You will understand, Lemar should have got freer. Of course, his talent remains intact, but the player lost in Spain, and he is just a shadow of who he was in Monaco or with the Blues. If he does not wake up in the Champions League?