China is urged by the US administration to close the consulate in Houston

China has been ordered by the US government to close its consulate in the Texas city of Houston, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday (July 22), which strongly condemned the decision and threatened to take countermeasures.

During a daily press conference, the ministry’s spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Beijing was brutally informed about the move on Tuesday. He did not give the reasons.

“Protecting intellectual property”

“We have ordered the closure of the People’s Republic of China’s consulate in Houston in an effort to protect US intellectual property and US private information,” Morgan Ortagus, a spokeswoman, later confirmed. , in a press release.

“The Vienna Convention states that state diplomats must ‘respect the laws and regulations of the host country’ and ‘have an obligation not to interfere in the internal affairs of that state,'” the door also said in more detail. -speak on the sidelines for a visit by the head of American diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, to Copenhagen.

Washington has given China three days to complete its mission, Wang Wenbin said.

“The unilateral closure of the Chinese Consulate General in Houston in a short period of time is an unparalleled escalation in recent (US) actions against China,” the spokesman added.

“We urge the United States to reverse this erroneous decision immediately. If it were to insist on this erroneous course, China would respond with strong repressive measures.” He also assured that the consulate functioned normally without wanting to comment on information from the Texan press according to which documents would have been burned Tuesday night in the composition of the building.

Pompeo wants to counter the Chinese “threat”

“It looks like a fire in a container in the consulate yard. It does not look like an uncirculated fire but we were not allowed to enter,” the Houston fire chief told KTRK. .

From the new coronavirus epidemic to the situation in Hong Kong or the treatment of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, including Beijing’s claims in the China Sea or even recurring trade tensions, the friction points between Washington and Beijing continue. to gather for months.

On a visit to London on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for the creation of a global coalition to counter the “threat” he said from China, which has five consulates in the United States.

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday released an indictment against two Chinese citizens accused of cyberpioneering between 2014 and 2020.

With Reuters