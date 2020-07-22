Delphine Ernotte was appointed head of France Télévisions for another five years

Delphine Ernotte was re-elected on Wednesday as president of the French television group CSA. This is a first in the history of the public audiovisual group: no leader had ever been re-elected.

From the telecom world, Delphine Ernotte[qui a été directrice générale de Orange france de 2011 à 2015] had already been the first woman to be appointed head of France Télévisions 2015, succeeding Rémy Pflimlin.

“The election of the council was based, in accordance with the conditions of the law, on criteria of competence and experience and on the analysis of strategic projects informed by the hearings,” indicates the CSA – which examined eight candidates – in its decision released on Wednesday.

A “desire to address all French people”

“The Council has chosen to continue the transformations initiated to ensure, in dialogue, consultation and respect for budget balances, the adaptation of French television sets to a rapidly changing environment,” the CSA continues.

“It was also based on the commitments made in editorial matters to improve creativity, develop the cultural and educational offer, renew ties with young people and provide reference information,” he adds.

“He noted the desire to address all French people and represent them in the richness of diversity, with regard to all territories and to form teams based on the principle of parity, and Finally, it took into account the stated direction of fully registering France Télévisions in the digital world and in the European concert, the Council concludes.

Eight applications allowed

For this new mandate, the CSA had received twelve candidates, eight of whom had been deemed admissible: that of Delphine Ernotte, that of Christopher Baldelli, former head of RTL who also led France 2 from 2002 to 2005, that of Serge Cimino and Michel Goldstein, both journalists at France Télévisions.

Among them were also the candidates for Pierre-Étienne Pommier, the Republic’s digital adviser on the March for the Assembly (LREM), that of Jean-Paul Philippot, head of the Belgian audiovisual group RTBF, and also of Serge Schick, ex-head of strategy at Radio France and Sandrine Roustan, who work for the second largest Chinese media group, Shanghai Media, and have gone through the M6 ​​and France 4.

The eight candidates had been tested on Monday and Tuesday.

