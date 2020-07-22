EDF – Adil Rami’s message to Belgium

While there has been a rivalry between France and Belgium since the 2018 World Cup, Adil Rami published a statement on peace and reconciliation on Tuesday.

“It is not my fault that you have been less intelligent”

On Tuesday, July 21, Belgium celebrated its national day, a week after France. Never the last to ignite the powder, Adil Rami took the opportunity to send a message to our Belgian neighbors, with whom the rivalry can no longer be proven since the 2018 World Cup.

On the social network Instagram, the central defender has indeed shared a message intended for Belgium. A message that advocates the values ​​of peace and reconciliation. “A little rivalry has arisen between France and Belgium, and since the World Cup I feel there is a lot, a lot of confusion, of hatred. But as I say all the time, rivals but not enemies. I wish all Belgians a birthday,” he said. said the former OM player.

“I have many Belgian friends, before I talked to them we discussed everything and nothing. Now they say we were better than you at the World Cup”. But it’s over, keep going. It’s not my fault that you were less intelligent than us, wanting to show your game from the beginning. Honestly, good team, it was very strong, nothing to say, but France c ‘was the team that knew how to adapt “, then added Adil Rami. Mediator.