FIFA 21 – Kylian Mbappé appears on the game cover!

This Wednesday, EA Sports unveiled the cover of FIFA 21, with … Kylian Mbappé, striker Paris Saint-Germain, for muse.
“A dream come true” for Mbappé
As announced by the video game developer on Wednesday, Mbappé was presented as “next generation leader”, “will be the star of FIFA 21”, which will be released on October 6. Officially, therefore, the PSG striker will be the face of the next opus and will therefore appear on the cover.
The next generation of leaders. @KMbappe is FIFA21 global cover star!
The FIFA21 Champions Edition cover
Pre-order today
On this one we can also see him wearing the PSG shirts for next season. “I can not wait to play it, it’s a pride, a dream come true”, Mbappé tweeted to celebrate the news.
Cover Star
Can't wait to play this!
Proud to be FIFA21 cover star
Dream that comes true.
Another dream come true … while you wait for the Champions League in August?