FIFA 21 – Kylian Mbappé appears on the game cover!

This Wednesday, EA Sports unveiled the cover of FIFA 21, with … Kylian Mbappé, striker Paris Saint-Germain, for muse.

“A dream come true” for Mbappé

Marco Reus 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo the following two years since Eden Hazard 2020. To succeed in this beautiful world, EA Sports, which produces the FIFA game every year, has decided to trust Kylian Mbappé!

As announced by the video game developer on Wednesday, Mbappé was presented as “next generation leader”, “will be the star of FIFA 21”, which will be released on October 6. Officially, therefore, the PSG striker will be the face of the next opus and will therefore appear on the cover.

On this one we can also see him wearing the PSG shirts for next season. “I can not wait to play it, it’s a pride, a dream come true”, Mbappé tweeted to celebrate the news.

Cover Star

Can’t wait to play this!

Proud to be # FIFA21 cover star

Dream that comes true. @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/RGpStusWwH – Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 22, 2020

Another dream come true … while you wait for the Champions League in August?