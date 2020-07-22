Friendly – OM surprised then calm in front of a German D4

This Wednesday, Olympique de Marseille divested Heimstetten (6-1) in a friendly match after abandoning opener.

Same price! Three days after beating Pinzgau (5-1) in a friendly match, Olympique de Marseille has almost added the same lesson to Heimstetten (6-1), a modest German D4 resident. But this time, the Olympians recognized the opener.

Shortly after an hour of play, Caleta-Car and Alvaro lacked lucidity in the area, and Skrijelj took the opportunity to shake the nets (22)! In the process, Aké brought his family back to the game with another stealing goal (24th), after an action initiated by Thauvin and Sanson. Since great tensions before the break …

Spirits heat up, Kamara cools everyone down

But the clashes, after an attack on Payet, stopped when Kamara gave the advantage to OM (43rd), before Aké got a double on a new portion from Sanson (45 + 2nd). The following? A much calmer Marseille formation, who quickly made the break in the second half.

As in the first period, OM made the difference in a few minutes. Chabrolle first achieved a good sequence for 4-1 (64th), and Benedetto imitated his teammate in the following minute (65). At the end of the meeting, Rongier ended the festival with an inspired lobby. Next step for OM: a friendly match against FC DAC on Saturday.