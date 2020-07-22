historian Yuri Dmitriev sentenced to three and a half years in prison for “sexual violence”

Yuri Dmitriev, a Russian historian specializing in oppression under Stalin, was sentenced on Wednesday to three and a half years in prison for “sexual violence”. Ceverdict is rejected by his supporters: they condemn an ​​attack on Yuri Dmitriev’s work on sensitive topics in Russia.

Russian historian Yuri Dmitriev, known for his research on Stalinist oppression, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 22, to three and a half years in prison after a controversial trial for “sexual violence”, his lawyer, Viktor Anoufriev, announced.

The latter told reporters that the court in Petrozavodsk (northwestern Russia) had found his client guilty of “sexual violence” on his adopted daughter and sentenced him to “three and a half years in the colony. Prison”.

>> To read on France24.com:Dmitriev and Titiev, Russian dissidents forgotten because of Mondial

A possible release in November

After already spending several years in preventive detention, “he therefore has three and a half months in prison. [àeffectuer]”, the lawyer continued, provoking a possible release in November. The indictment had requested fifteen years in prison against the historian.

This decision was greeted with applause from supporters of YuriDmitriev, 64, gathered in front of the Petrozavodsk court.

A member of the NGO’s memorial, which specializes in the documentation of Soviet crimes, Yuri Dmitriev rejects these accusations, which, according to his supporters, focus his work on sensitive topics that are contrary to the official discourse on the rehabilitation of the Soviet era.

“He knows he is not guilty,” the lawyer told Yuri Dmitriev

“Yuri [Dmitriev]reacted very positively to this judgment. He is a very resilient person, he knows he is not guilty, says his lawyer.

Yuri Dmitriev was arrested for the first time in 2016, accused of producing “pornographic” images of his adopted daughter, then acquitted in April 2018, an extremely rare fact in the Russian legal system.

But Karelia’s Supreme Court overturned the decision two months later, ordering a second trial, this time for “sexual violence against a minor”.

In particular, Yuri Dmitriev spent almost thirty years compiling a list of 40,000 names of people deported or executed under Stalin in Karelia, a Russian region bordering Finland. He was responsible for the discovery of one of the largest mass graves in Karelia in Sandarmokh, where the remains of 7,000 to 9,000 people were found.

With AFP