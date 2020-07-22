In Côte d’Ivoire, ex-minister Marcel Amon Tanoh is running for president

Alassane Ouattara’s former relative, Marcel Amon Tanoh, announced his candidacy for the presidency in Côte d’Ivoire on Wednesday. Former Foreign Minister, he has not yet specified the political movement that they will attach to this election.

Former Foreign Minister Marcel Amon Tanoh, a former close ally of President Alassane Ouattara, declared himself the candidate for the October presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire on Wednesday, July 22, a different candidacy from the ruling party that had been expected since his resignation in March.

“I have decided to run as a candidate for the next presidential election,” Marcel Amon Tanoh, 68, said in a short speech of less than ten minutes in front of journalists, without the presence of activists, in a luxury hotel. ‘Abidjan.

“I want to be the link between the state and the people, between respect for our traditions and our desire for modernity,” he said, stressing the importance of peace and reconciliation between the Ivorians after decades of political-military crisis in the 21st century, a dominant theme of national policy.

A former chief of staff for Alassane Ouattara

Far close to President Ouattara, of whom he was chief of staff during his first term, Marcel Amon Tanoh hoped to be appointed by the Rassemblement des Houphouëtistes pour la democratie et la paix (RHDP, in power) to run for his legacy in the next president.

Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly (who died of a heart attack on July 8) had been preferred to him, MarcelAmon Tanoh, who had been Foreign Minister since 2016, resigned a week later on March 19.

During his speech on Wednesday, he did not specify which political movement his candidacy was based on.

Originally from the southeastern part of Côte d’Ivoire, Marcel Amon Tanoh first made a career in the private sector, then held several ministerial positions in the 21st century (Transport, Tourism, Construction).

The parties are still without a candidate

The political climate is tense in Côte d’Ivoire before the presidential election in October. It will be held ten years after the 2010-2011 election crisis that left 3,000 dead.

Following the unexpected death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the RHDP must quickly find a new candidate. A candidacy for President Ouattara for his own legacy, for a third term from which he originally abdicated, emerges.

On the opposition side, former president Henri Konan Bédié, 86, will be a candidate for the Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI), while the Ivorian People’s Front (FPI), divided in the absence of its historic leader Laurent Gbagbo, has not yet nominated a candidate.

Former rebel leader and former prime minister Guillaume Soro, 47, has declared himself a candidate but is living in exile in France following his conviction by Ivorian courts to 20 years in prison for “attempted rebellion”.

