Liverpool-Chelsea (5-3) – Crazy match, which changes everything for qualification in C1!

Chelsea could have validated their ticket to the Champions League on Wednesday, but the Blues lost to Liverpool (3-5).

Keita treats, Alexander-Arnold too

Liverpool-Chelsea, a poster that never disappoints! So add the praise of the Premier League title for the Reds and the opportunity for the Blues to validate their ticket to the Champions League, and you get this fantastic football match that has turned to Jürgen Klopp’s men. , as part of the 37th day.

Who says good match, necessarily says good goal. And Keita regaled after twenty minutes of play in an excessive strike. Recurring bar (23rd)! During the process, Alexander-Arnold hit the nail on the head with an equally masterful free kick (38th) and Wijnaldum took the break (43rd). But just before the break, Giroud gave his family hope (45 + 3) …

A goal by the Habs lost to rank as an anecdote by Firmino, goal scorer after returning from the locker room on a post from Alexander-Arnold, again him. Then … the match went crazy! Abraham first closed the gap for two goals thanks to a caviar from Pulisic (61st), before the American himself scored the 3-2 goal with a quarter of an hour from the end (73rd)!

Chelsea will play in the Europa League if …

Unfortunately for Frank Lampard’s men, Oxlade-Chamberlain, who came into the game five minutes earlier, brought excitement just before the added time (84th)! The party will therefore be beautiful at Anfield, until the end of the night, while Chelsea will certainly not find sleep by thinking back on this disastrous first period …

For the Champions League, this launches everything. The 4th band with Manchester United, 3rd, Blues can be the big losers in the history of Leicester taking at least one point against the Red Devils on Sunday, on the 38th and final day. If the Londoners lose to Wolverhampton at the same time, they will play in the Europa League … On the other hand, a draw is enough for them to be able to validate their ticket.