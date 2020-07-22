Madagascar between explosion of falls and miracle cures

In the face of the spectacular increase in the number of cases of Covid-19, hospitals in the Malagasy capital are on the verge of saturation. Deaf to warning signs, President Andry Rajoelina continues to advocate the effectiveness of an herbal tea, as he assures us that it hardens the coronavirus without any scientific validation.

The number of Covid-19 patients continues to increase on the island of Madagascar, where the government continues to expand the benefits of a miracle herbal tea to combat the pandemic.

With 7,488 officially identified cases, including 65 deaths, the number of coronavirus patients increased by 50% in the past week, WHO Director-General for Emergency Situations Michael Ryan said on Monday at a press conference in Geneva.

Among the victims of the virus, an alternate from the presidential party and a senator died in mid-July, while 11 deputies and 14 other senators were diagnosed positive for Covid-19. A close associate of President Andry Rajoelina has also been infected, says Madagascar’s head of state.

No place in hospital

After becoming one of the main focus for the development of the disease in recent weeks, the capital Antananarivo has been restricted again since 5 July. The Analamanga region, of which it is a part, was closed to all traffic until 20 July.

While the government awaits the peak of the epidemic at the end of August, the hospitals in Antananarivo are already saturated. Covid-19 patients pour in and the beds start to run out. “We only get serious cases,” Nasolotsiry Raveloson, director of Andohatapenaka Hospital, which specializes in receiving coronavirus patients, said on Tuesday.

The Minister of Health denied

The urgency is such that on Monday, Health Minister Ahmad Ahmad sent an appeal for help to international donors. In a letter that has been leaked to the press, he asks for 337 respirators, oxygen cylinders, more than 2 million surgical masks, 697,000 gloves and 533,200 dresses.

“The Covid-19 epidemic has developed in recent weeks in a very critical way in Madagascar, with significant epidemic outbreaks in some regions, particularly in the city of Antananarivo,” this letter warns. A statement immediately denied by the Madagascar presidency, which declined the letter from its minister, saying he was “appalled” by the appeal for international aid.

The appeal by the Minister of Health “is a personal initiative”, taken “without consultation” with the government or the president, insisted Madagascar’s executive director.

Anti-covid herbal tea without respecting barrier gestures

While the authorities attribute the increase in cases in particular “to the increase in screening capacity”, the President of Madagascar continues to distribute his herbal tea to his people, developed by the Malagasy Institute for Applied Research (IMRA) and called Covid-Organics.

This traditionally inspired decoction is consists of almost two thirds (62%) of Artemisia and two other plants, RFI explained in May Professor Herintsoa Rafatro, head of the laboratory at IMRA. But the institute refuses to reveal its exact composition, until the cure has been patented.

The President of Madagascar, who says he uses it personally, promises that it is a miracle cure and assures his people that it protects and treats the coronavirus, although the possible benefits of this herbal tea have not been validated so far. of no international scientific study.

The African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the WHO, for their part, have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of this decoction exported by Madagascar to a dozen other African countries. .

For the Director General of Health Care at the Ministry of Health, Zely Arivelo Andriamanantany, who spoke on Tuesday during an intervention on television in Malagasy: “There are two factors that have contributed to the spread of this disease. [dans le pays]”.” First we had CVO [Covid Organics], people took CVO, then they did not respect the barrier gestures. And secondly, CVO is a protection for two to three weeks, “he said, also defending the alleged immunizers for herbal teas.

In the salist of materials to meet the pandemic in Madagascar, the Minister of Health rejected Andry Rajoelinamentionnaitalso the need for medication, including 328,000 tablets of hydroxychloroquine, treatment recommended by some against Covid-19, but the effect has not yet been proven.

With AFP