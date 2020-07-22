Mercato – André Villas-Boas prioritises Marseille



In an interview with La Provence, the OM coach spoke about the Olympic transfer window.

“We are still trying to complete three additional options”

Back in the Champions League, Olympique de Marseille wants to give itself the means to achieve its ambitions for next season. Having managed to keep his coach André Villas-Boas, the Marseille club have already recruited two players: midfielder Pape Gueye and defender Leonardo Balerdi. But OM does not intend to stay there and has not completed its summer transfer window. In an interview with La Provence, André Villas-Boas set his priorities.

“We are still trying to complete three more options: a central defender, an attacker and the arrival of a left wing depends on the development of Rocchia. If it works quite well we can try it. It depends on several things., His extension, the clubs that are interested in him and the options we can have in this transfer window. […] This transfer window is important because last season we were the team that used the smallest players for 200 minutes. “, thus explained the technician.

OM – André Villas-Boas closes the Mbaye Niang file

If the transfer window is not over in the direction of arrival, departures also remain to be expected. How about Maxime Lopez, announced near Sevilla FC? The question of André Villas-Boas was, to put it mildly, nuanced. “I saw. But officially we have nothing. We have a pretty good relationship with Sevilla. I do not have this kind of information. Anyway, we are in an open relationship with the players. The first days I told them to come and see me if they ever had a sporty and / or financially interesting offer for them. “, the former Chelsea explained. If the door is not officially open, it is far from closed.