Mercato – Arsenal: Özil fails with a big club in Turkey

According to Bild’s information, Mesut Özil refused to be transferred to Fenerbahce. The attacking midfielder intends to stay at Arsenal.

It is no secret that Arsenal draw Mesut Özil like a ball. Injured since the resumption, the attacking midfielder will no longer play the season. Before you leave this summer?

A priori, no. Under the contract until 2021, Özil, clearly pressed towards the end, does not intend to give the leaders for his last contract year.

Özil or Bale, same fight

According to information from Bild, the attacking midfielder refused to join Fenerbahçe, which has made him long after.

A fairly understandable attitude, and similar to that of Gareth Bale at Real Madrid.

Read – Bale’s Agent: “Gareth will not leave Madrid this summer”

The German world champion has a comfortable salary in London, estimated at 20 million euros per year, and he is aware that no club will offer him such compensation …