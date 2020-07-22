Mercato – Dunkirk: Jérémy Vachoux will sign

Tested by Dunkirk, Jérémy Vachoux convinced Fabien Mercadal and his staff. The goalkeeper will be involved in the club that is encouraged to Ligue 2.

Jérémy Vachoux (26 years old) will fill USL Dunkirk. Tested for several days, the former goalkeeper for RC Lens is about to join the team trained by Fabien Mercadal.

As announced by the MaLigue2 website, discussions between the various parties are far ahead for a signature. Vachoux will be released after leaving the US Orleans, with which he played 10 L2 games during the 2019-2020 season.

He should start the new exercise as a strange for Axel Maraval, driving captain under the command of Claude Robin and coming out of a very convincing season in National 1.