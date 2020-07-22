Mexico crosses the 40,000 death threshold

Mexico has registered 915 more deaths linked to the new coronavirus epidemic in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced, which also indicated that tolls now amount to 40,400.

“Deaths: 40,400” shows the daily update of the Ministry on the development of the disease, which also indicates that 915 new deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours. The first case of contamination in the country was discovered on 28 February.

The number of confirmed cases increased from 349,396 on Monday to 356,255 on Tuesday, or 6,859 new cases.

Mexico, with a population of 127 million, has the second highest death toll in Latin America after Brazil, which has 80,000 dead. It ranks fourth among all countries in the world in the number of deaths linked to Covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

This week, President Andrés Manuel López promised Obrador to improve the health standard of the country to help it deal with the threat of the virus. He is committed to protecting people vulnerable to Covid-19, in particular by tackling “diseases caused by hunger and poverty”, by launching a “permanent campaign” to promote healthier diets and lifestyles and to treat hypertension, diabetes and obesity such as a priority.

In late May, Health Deputy Secretary of State Hugo López-Gatell assured in an interview with AFP that the death toll could rise to 30,000 in Mexico if no action is taken. By revising his estimate, this official then raised his forecasts to 35,000 deaths.

With AFP