MU-West Ham (1-1) – Before Leicester, the Red Devils do not calm down

Manchester United could not do better than a draw against West Ham (1-1). For C1, everything will be decided on the last day …

Who qualifies in the Champions League for the Premier League? If Chelsea can definitely support Liverpool and Manchester City in the event of victory against … The Reds on Wednesday (15.15) Manchester United missed the chance to put pressure on the Blues and Leicester by admitting a draw against West Ham (1 -1) this Wednesday , as part of the 37th day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men also thanked the opener during the extra time in the first period with a penalty that was converted by Antonio (45 + 2nd). But shortly after returning from the locker room, Greenwood put his people back in the game thanks to an excellent combination with Martial (51st)!

Leicester are just one point behind!

Unfortunately, the red devils, tired, did not manage to drive the points home, despite a final missed opportunity by Ighalo … They therefore return to Chelsea with 63 points and a better goal difference. But for C1, everything will be decided on the last day …

Even if Chelsea validate their ticket to the cup with big ears today, MU will still deal with Leicester, 5th, which is just a long delay …

And guess where the red devils will go on Sunday (5pm), as part of the championship’s last day? With the foxes! A draw is enough, but if MU shows the same face as today, nothing is decided. Also note that this pull allows the hammer to stay in the PL.