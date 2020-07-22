QAnon, trash on Twitter, much less in the Republican Party

Twitter decided on Tuesday, July 21, to suspend thousands of accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory. A sanction that comes when this movement has managed to break into the political landscape and counted a dozen Republican candidates who follow the mysterious “Q” for the next election in November to Congress.

The decision by Twitter to suspend on Tuesday, July 21, 7,000 accounts linked to the pro-Trump movement, and which spreads many conspiracy theories, QAnon may appear as a new attempt by the social network to limit the spread of disinformation. But since its appearance in the most conspiratorial corners of the web in 2017, this theory, which makes Donald Trump the only bully against a satanic elite determined to control all powers, has found a wider audience until it has won a place in it. American political landscape.

Mike Cargile of California, Laurent Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are among the candidates, mostly Republicans, for the November-November election that do not hide their sympathy for QAnon’s “movement.”

Cryptic hashtags

It is difficult to know how many there are to support this absurd theory as they try to enter Congress. The Media Matter’s website had estimated in January that more than sixty candidates could be considered as disciples, but there would only be eleven still in the race (out of 435 seats to be filled); according to Axio’s website.

That’s a lot already. QAnon is actually one of the craziest theories that has emerged in recent years. Appeared in 2017 on the community page 4Chan, fertile ground for expression of all opinions on all topics, and revolves around the messages of a mysterious Q, who is considered by his followers as a senior official in the American administration determined to reveal the truth about a huge conspiracy behind the scenes of power .

According to this theory, it was the Q soldiers who would have chosen Donald Trump, identified as the only candidate in 2016 who had the “moral virtues” to eradicate the “cabal” of satanic followers of child victims in power, summarizes the Anti-Defamation League, an anti-racism organization.

Since then, they have been working behind their keyboard to protect and help their “master” against the system, this great enemy that unites Democrats, the media, the pharmaceutical industry … and Georges Soros (the eternal target of most conspiracy theories if you especially believe the Democrats – beginning with Hillary Clinton – uses the power to manage a large network of trafficking in children with impunity.

They have their signs of recognition, consisting mainly of cryptic hashtags that abound on Twitter or YouTube. One of the most common # WWG1WGA stands for “Where we go one we go all”. he even appears on Republican candidate Mike Cargile’s Twitter profile. Another, #Trusttheplan, which refers to “Q’s” grand design to end the conspiracy, is regularly featured in posts on social networks by Angela Stanton-King who shows up in Georgia.

The latter even received official support from the Republican Party, which paid $ 2,200 to help her campaign, despite her permissions on the Internet … and the fact that she was convicted in a case of car subsidies.

Risk of domestic terrorism

Leave it to the Republicans – see their support in Georgia – for these candidates seem all the more worrying as the FBI officially claimed in May that QAnon posed a “potential risk of domestic terrorism”. Some of the followers have already taken action. In March 2019, a man shot and killed the head of the Mafia family Gambino, because he thought he was working with establishment plotters to harm Donald Trump … A woman in Montana, who had lost her custody of her child, kidnapped her because she thought that the social services traded children on behalf of this famous elite satanist shadow.

In reality, Republicans only follow Donald Trump’s leadership. The US president has repeatedly retweeted messages referring to this conspiracy theory. He even congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene, an uninhibited “QAnonist” for winning the Republican premiere in a Georgia district. During the campaign, she explained in particular that QAnon was a “unique opportunity to get rid of the satanic clique of pedophiles”, which she said would control the cogs of power.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1271428819296157697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1271428819296157697%7Ctwgr%5E&ref2%2times%0% 2tt2% 2TF% 7Ctwcamp% 5Etweetembed% 7Ctwterm 5E1271428819296157697%%% 7Ctwgr 55E & Ftimes% 2% 2tt2% 2TF% 2times% 05 2Fus% 2Fpolitics% 2Fqanon-politician-candidates.html

The sympathy that Donald Trump expressed for this movement is not surprising. After all, he has often been called the “main conspirator”. But with QAnon, he’s almost family. In 2016, he won by promising to clean up Washington. A promise that made it possible for him to unite a large coalition of anti-system voters and QAnon simply represents the most beautiful part of this voter. ” explains the New York Times, Joseph Uscinski, a researcher from the University of Miami who specializes in political groups.

Republicans in embarrassment

Republicans are therefore in an embarrassment. Condemning the QAnon candidates would run counter to the villa of the White House tenant, who will also be their champion in the November presidential election. But by adopting the ostrich policy, they risk letting a wolf be dangerous in the eyes of the FBI in the Republican weight.

Twitter’s decision to suspend thousands of accounts linked to this conspiracy theory further underscores how politically rare this movement is. A sanction that provides ammunition to the Democrats, determined to exploit this porosity of the Republican Party in QAnon. “We will not fail to emphasize that,” said Cheri Bustos, chair of the Democratic Campaign Campaign for Congress Elections, in early July. She hopes that these foreign candidacies act as so many scarecrows for the traditional Republican elections, who do not care to hunt down imaginary Satanists.