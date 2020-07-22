showdown between Donald Trump and several democratic cities

The US president is threatening to send, as he has already done in Portland, federal agents to deal with the increase in crime in several Democratic cities that he considers too lax. The latter mayors do not intend to release it.

Will Donald Trump send federal police to New York and other Democratic strongholds facing increased crime? Showdown is engaged, especially with his hometown, while the Republican president has made the return of “order” one of his slogans for the November presidential election.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, stood up on Tuesday against the threat that the day before came from the American president to send federal forces to the American economic capital. If Donald Trump sent federal agents “it would only increase the problems” and “we would immediately take him to court to stop this,” the mayor said at a news conference. “That would be another example of the president’s illegal and unconstitutional actions,” he added.

The day before, Democratic mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, Kansas City and the federal capital, Washington, had sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the director of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, opposing “unilateral deployment “of federal forces at home. In the United States, municipalities are in principle responsible for the methods used to deal with crime.

“An escalation” of tensions

Looking back at the recent shipment of federal police to Portland, Oregon – where officers, in camouflage uniforms and without identity badges, made disputed arrests – the mayors felt that their interventions had helped to “escalate” tensions, and compare the method with ” tactics used by authoritarian regimes “. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has even compared federal agents to “attack units.”

But the president, who has been widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic and preceded in recent opinion polls by his Democratic rival Joe Biden, has made the return of “law and order” a campaign slogan, three and a half months from the start. President.

His government dismisses all allegations of abuse of power: his Homeland Security chief on Tuesday motivated sending agents to Portland with the need to protect certain federal buildings in the city targeted for several days by protesters. “If we were not there, they would burn the building,” said Chad Wolf. He called the protesters “violent anarchists” and condemned the handling of local officials before them.

conveyor Thread

The topic promises for the Republican camp, in the context of violent urban violence in the wake of the demonstrations against police brutality that followed the death of George Floyd in late May. “We are not going to let down New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore,” Donald Trump said on Monday, accusing his elected Democrats of slacking the “radical left.”

It is in Chicago, a city with endemic crime, where the president considered the situation “worse than in Afghanistan” that federal agents would come quickly, according to Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Originally opposed to the incident, the mayor adopted a more conciliatory tone on Tuesday night, indicating that she had received assurances that federal agents would simply come and strengthen federal agencies already present in the city. “What I understand is that we will have additional resources,” the mayor said. “We have information that this will not be a Portland-style installation.”

Police morale as low as possible

After falling steadily since the mid-1990s, New York, the city where Donald Trump made his fortune, has also seen crime pick up again this year – especially since June – with shots and murders up 60% and 23% respectively since January.

The city has the largest municipal police force in the country, with 36,000 agents. But many of them have criticized reforms adopted after the “Black Lives Matter” protocol to reduce police brutality, and their morale is low, some officials say.

For Mayor Bill de Blasio, Donald Trump’s threat to send additional agents can only be a “scam.” But even if he took action, their impact would be “minimal.” “It would only add to the pain and confusion, that’s maybe what (Donald Trump) wants,” he said on Tuesday.

With AFP