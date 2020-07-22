The Egyptian army claims to have foiled a “terrorist attack” in Sinai

The Egyptian army announced on Tuesday that it had killed 18 suspected jihadists after an attack on a military post in the northern Sinai region, affected by a prolonged uprising.

One of the attackers was armed with an explosive belt, the army said, adding that its soldiers destroyed four vehicles, three of which were captured while chasing the fighters on a farm and uninhabited houses.

Islamist uprising

Bir al-Abd, located about 80 km west of the northern Sinai capital al-Arish, has been the site of several terrorist attacks claimed by the IS group, including the bloodiest in Egypt’s recent history. More than 300 worshipers were killed in a mosque in November 2017.

Egyptian security forces are fighting an Islamist insurgency that has intensified in the northeastern Sinai Peninsula and is locally affiliated with ISIS.

In February 2018, the authorities launched a nationwide operation against Islamist militants targeting northern Sinai. About 990 suspected militants have been killed in the region along with dozens of security personnel, according to official figures.

With Reuters and AFP