the inhabitants of the favorites, the first victims of police violence

While police violence is regularly pointed out in Brazil, the country has its own movement for Black Lives Matter. In 2019, the Brazilian police killed 6,000 people, five times more than in the United States.

While the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro is experiencing an increase in police violence in its impoverished neighborhoods. On average, almost five people were killed by Brazilian police every day during the first five months of 2020, a record that had not been reached in 22 years.

Among the victims of this violence are many innocent people, including children. According to a new study, 75% of them have blacks.

In the face of this uncontrolled violence, the Brazilian Supreme Court banned police operations in Rio favorites in early June during the pandemic.

Despite criticism, President Jair Bolsonaro’s government recently decided to exclude cases of police violence from its annual report on human rights violations.