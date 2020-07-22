the prisoners in Lubumbashi, “neglected” by the response to Covid-19

They are also ill-equipped for the Covid-19 pandemic. In Lubumbashi, Haut-Katanga province, Bénis Lubula Mwamba, chair of the NGO’s Universal Action for the Defense of Human Rights (AUDH), organized an awareness and distribution campaign on 6 July. virus protection equipment in Kasapa prison. He tells:

Kasapa Prison is the largest prison in Haut-Katanga. It was built during the colonial years with a capacity of 850 prisoners. But it holds more than 2,500 prisoners, three times its actual capacity. Prisoners are therefore very exposed to the virus. Especially when there are outdoor visitors who come to take them food. With the agreement of the police, we have distributed over 800 cloth masks to prisoners and staff working in the prison. We also shared 50 hand wash kits and liquid soap. First to women and children, then to adult men’s cells and also to the prison’s health center.

Some photos during the distribution of protective equipment in Kasapa Central Prison in Lubumbashi.

Photo credit: AUDH Some photos during the distribution of protective equipment in Kasapa Central Prison in Lubumbashi.

In prison we noticed that no one was wearing a mask. Neither the prisoners nor the prison staff. Those prisoners did not even become aware of the risks of Covid-19. They did not know about anything. Therefore, we took the time to explain the importance of protective equipment.“We therefore insisted a lot on the importance of wearing masks all the time”

It is difficult to observe social distance measures due to the large number of prisoners in the cells. These are fabric masks that can be washed and reused.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the fight against Covid-19 does not take prisoners into account. We’m sorry about that. They are neglected. Yet they also have the right to life, protection and health on the same grounds as other citizens.