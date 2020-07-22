The United States is ready to pay $ 1.95 billion to secure a potential vaccine

BioNTech and Pfizer laboratories, which are jointly developing a vaccine against Covid-19, will receive $ 1.95 billion from the United States in exchange for 100 million doses. Other countries can order, said BioNTech.

The US government will pay $ 1.95 billion to receive 100 million doses of a potential vaccine against Covid-19, which will be developed by the German-US alliance BioNTech / Pfizer, the two laboratories announced on Wednesday.

“The US government has placed an initial order for 100 million doses for $ 1.95 billion and can provide up to 500 million additional doses,” the two companies said in a statement.

The German biotechnology company BioNTech and the American laboratory Pfizer have been developing a vaccine project for several months, which is now entering a crucial phase of large-scale clinical trials, following initial encouraging results.

Tests that are subject to control by health authorities

Washington should receive the first doses as soon as Pfizer succeeds in manufacturing [le vaccin]successfully and received approval “from US health authorities.

The goal of the two laboratories is to “produce 100 million doses by the end of 2020” and “potentially more than 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021”.

In early July, the two companies announced positive preliminary results, after testing their vaccine on 45 participants.

According to them, this is “capable of generating a neutralizing antibody response in humans at levels greater than or equal to those observed in convalescent sera and does so at relatively low doses”.

But two doses will be needed to immunize a person, a booster to be done seven days after the first injection, a spokesman for BioNTech told AFP on Wednesday.

“Advanced discussions with many other governments”

From now on, a phase of major clinical trials must begin, which should take place in Brazil and Argentina.

“We are also in advanced discussions with many other governments and hope to announce further supply agreements soon,” said Ugur Sahin, President of BioNTech, in a statement.

On Tuesday, the British government announced a pre-purchase agreement for 30 million doses from the German-American alliance.

