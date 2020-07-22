to be tested remains an obstacle course

Massive transfer of screening vouchers, resumption of surgery, staff leave … Being screened for COVID-19 remains difficult in France and test capacity is on the verge of saturation in some regions, especially in Île-de-France.

“Test yourself!” For many, following this instruction from the authorities to stop the Covid-19 epidemic is still a puzzle.

A week’s wait for a virological test on prescription in an analysis laboratory in the capital for a young man interviewed by AFP. “The results, will I have them tomorrow?” “No, for PCR you have to count Monday morning,” replied another patient on a Wednesday afternoon in the Paris region – while the health authorities ensure that the result must be transmitted within 24 hours.

In a medical desert in a slightly affected ward, it is hardly better, Michèle discovered it when she was looking for “where to do a test”. Confronted with doctors who are not aware, with outdated information on the website of her regional health agency (ARS), she finally pulls a time on “D + 6” …

“Appointment dates are still too long, there are efforts to be made,” complained Jean-François Delfraissy, President of the Swedish Research Council during the pandemic, who discovered it by calling a laboratory without giving his name. Result: “A date six days later.”

However, the stakes are high: primarily testing those who have symptoms and detecting the carriers of the virus as quickly as possible to alert their contacts in time to hand them over in turn to screen and break the chains in transmission.

Near saturation for tests in the Paris region

If the country is able to do 700,000 tests a week “and even a million if needed”, the health service, Olivier Véran admitted on Franceinfo that “there are places where we are almost full – where we test a lot, such as Île- de-France (…) – others, where there is a lot of margin “.

“I mobilized the laboratories to work more with each other, I have a list of municipalities in Île-de-France where the laboratories do not yet carry out any tests, so I said to them: ‘It is impossible.'”

For the director of Ile-de-France ARS, Aurélien Rousseau, three tension factors are favorable for the “bottlenecks”: the resumption of surgery (tests before surgery), the tests before leave and the massive shipments of self-insurance screening coupons. More than 2 million have already been distributed.

“We would like politicians, before they announce, to work with the authorities so that everything is clear,” said François Blanchecotte, president of the Union of Biologists (SDB). “It is not a technical problem, but an organizational problem (…). I said two months ago that screening thousands of people in the same place at the same time would be a problem.”

“There is an incompressible time for sampling, for cleaning the rooms to ensure safety,” explains the biologist. Without forgetting the other examinations (cancer, diabetes …) and leave for tired staff.

The 40,000 laboratory technicians can now take samples in addition to medical biologists. The heads of departments can also give doctors or nursing students permission to do so. In some areas, firefighters or the Red Cross are helping.

Experimental rapid tests

But the SDB’s president “does not see how we can get there if not more caregivers do it” as well. Allusion especially to the more than 200,000 active doctors who were able to participate in the tests. The union has also posted a tutorial that shows how to do them correctly.

Machine virological saliva tests “would save a huge amount of time,” he also said.

Some biologists use them “on an experimental basis and work on this topic with CNR” (National Reference Center), according to Lionel Barrand, of the Union of Young Medical Biologists.

But “these tests are not reliable,” said Jean-François Delfraissy, although he believes they will be developed and that “by the end of August” we can have them.

The imminent possibility of being able to take the classic prescription test, announced by President Macron on July 14, will add to the mess and “require a logistical organization,” the health minister acknowledged. “We have seen it in Île-de-France: when we offer one million people to be tested, there is a saturation effect.”

And the support, of health insurance, of the test (54 euros) without a prescription was still discussed on Monday, François Blanchecotte regrets.

With AFP