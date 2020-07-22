Trump increases federal forces in Chicago to deal with “violent crime”

US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that he wanted to counter a wave of “violent crime” announced “an increase in federal law enforcement” in Chicago. Despite this violence, several Democratic mayors are opposed to sending federal agents to their cities.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, July 22, that he will strengthen the number of federal agents in Chicago, following a resurgence of violence in the third largest city in the US and despite opposition from the Democratic mayor of the metropolis.

“I am announcing a sharp increase in federal law enforcement in populations affected by violent crime,” he said from the White House.

The U.S. Department of Justice will “immediately increase the number of federal police officers in the city of Chicago,” he added.

Present with the President, Bill Barr, the Attorney General, made it clear that the operation would affect Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque.

About 200 officers will be sent to Chicago, 30 to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and 200 are already in Kansas City, Missouri, he said.

“Restore order”

According to Bill Barr, they will work “hand in hand” with the police and should not be confused with the federal agents involved in the riot response.

The president had threatened on Monday to send federal agents to New York and Chicago, as in other Democratic strongholds, to protect federal buildings and, more generally, “restore order.”

About 15 people were still injured on Tuesday in a shooting at a funeral in Chicago, according to police.

Democratic camps oppose Trump

The Democratic mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, Kansas City and the federal capital, Washington, have sent a letter to the US Attorney General opposing the “unilateral deployment” of federal forces to their homes.

“Under no circumstances will I let Donald Trump’s soldiers come to Chicago and terrorize our people,” the city’s mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump said he wanted to “make the police stronger, not weaker”, and felt that more police officers should be hired, not their budgets reduced.

He referred to talks on “cutting off police funds” that arose with anti-racist protests after George Floyd’s death in late May.

