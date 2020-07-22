Twitter suspends accounts linked to pro-Trump conspiracy movement “QAnon”

In an attempt to limit the spread of false information, the social network Twitter on Tuesday deleted more than 7,000 accounts linked to “QAnon”, a pro-Trump movement that spreads conspiracy theories.

Twitter is intensifying its fight against misinformation. The social network has removed more than 7,000 accounts linked to the “QAnon” movement and is committed to limiting the circulation of content linked to this American conspiracy theory, propagated by fans of Donald Trump.

“This week, we are taking more action against so-called ‘QAnon’ activity,” the network announced Tuesday, July 21, via its dedicated security account, in the name of its policy on “behaviors with the potential to cause harm in real life.”

QAnon points to a pro-Trump movement that is spreading conspiracy theories online. According to its followers, the United States has been ruled for decades by a criminal organization involving the Clintons, Obamas, Rothschilds, the mighty investor George Soros, Hollywood stars and other members of the world elite.

A “coordinated attempt to harm”

Twitter now sees the movement as a “coordinated attempt to harm”. According to a spokesman, the platform decided to act now because its followers are causing more and more damage.

The most problematic accounts were recently closed “permanently”, Twitter reported. These include those considered guilty of coordinated and targeted harassment, when multiple accounts target a victim, a phenomenon “that has grown in recent weeks”.

The global network will slow down the spread of conspiracy theories by ensuring that accounts and related content are not, or less, recommended by its algorithms. Approximately 150,000 accounts are expected to be affected by these measures.

Facebook was boycotted

This decision comes because Facebook is under the guise of an outstanding advertising boycott to force the California giant to better regulate messages that promote hatred or misinformation. Among these problematic content, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) quoted at the end of June videos from the QAnon movement, “based on anti-Semitic hatred and rhetoric”.

Followers of the movement sometimes appear in meetings with Donald Trump. They claim that “Q” or “QAnon” is a mole in the president’s inner circle, who has decided to reveal tricks of information about the global plot on the “dark web” forum, a hidden part of the internet. They believe that Donald Trump will end the act and return power to the people.

With AFP