a former Nazi camp guard sentenced to two years in prison

The Hamburg court on Thursday, July 23, sentenced Bruno Dey, a 93-year-old former Nazi camp guard, to two years in prison for complicity in the thousands of murders committed in Stutthof, Poland, between 1944 and 1945.

German justice sentenced a 93-year-old former Nazi camp guard to two years in prison on Thursday, July 23, at the end of one of the last trials of the atrocities committed during III.e Reich.

Bruno Dey, a guard at the Stutthof concentration camp in northern Poland, “is found guilty of aiding and abetting 5,232 murders and attempted murders,” said Hamburg court president Anne Meier-Göring.

For the prosecution, the nonagenarian, appeared during the entire hearings in a wheelchair and was accompanied by his relatives, supporting the Nazi extermination machine. A three-year prison sentence had been requested on the basis of juvenile law because the accused was between 17 and 18 years old at the facts. Bruno Dey’s lawyer had requested dismissal.

On Monday, the accused apologized “to those who have gone through this madness of hell” and said that he really became aware during the nine months of the trial and the forty testimonies of “the full extent of the cruelty” in the acts committed at Stutthof .

A total of 65,000 people died, mostly Jews from the Baltic states and Poland, where, shot in the neck, gassed with Cyclone B and hung. Or they have undergone the cold, epidemics and forced labor.

Not worried at the end of the war

This camp, the first established outside Germany in 1939, was gradually integrated into the system of extermination of the Jews.

Bruno Dey, placed on one of the watchtowers overlooking it, had the duty to prevent rebellion or flight.

Does that make him a culprit? The man says no. He “never hurt anyone”. He “never volunteered to join the SS or serve in a death camp,” but had no choice but to accept his posting, he says.

Faced with such crimes, “it is no longer enough to look away and wait for it to end”, the Attorney General Lars Mahnke replied in his indictment. He could therefore have requested to be reintroduced into the army. However, this would undoubtedly have meant being sent to the Eastern Front.

It is difficult to wait until a teenager dares to “stand up in this way” in connection with the absolute obedience required at the time, for his part, his lawyer, Stefan Waterkamp argued. We must take into account the fact that “serving in a concentration camp was not considered a crime at the time”, he also claimed.

In short, a prisoner of war after 1945, Bruno Dey was not worried. He made his living in Hamburg, was a baker, truck driver and caretaker, started a family.

Last trial?

Seventy-five years after the end of World War II, this trial may well be the last of its kind due to the age of the main characters.

Last week, the Wuppertal court announced the prosecution of another 95-year-old former Stutthof guard, again for complicity in murder. A trial is far from certain.

About thirty proceedings are still pending, according to German media.

In recent years, Germany has tried and condemned several former SS and extended to camp guards the charge of complicity in murder, illustrating the increased severity, even though it was judged very late by the victims, of its justice.

The most emblematic case was the sentence of 5 years imprisonment by the former guard in Sobibor extermination camp John Demjanjuk, 2011. He died the following year.

Bruno Dey is unlikely to be sent to prison. But for the prosecution, it was important that his guilt was acknowledged by the judges of the Hamburg court.

With AFP