After 14 days of quarantine, Italy immobilizes Ocean Viking for an “indefinite period”



The Italian Coast Guard immobilized Ocean Viking on Wednesday due to “several technical and operational irregularities”. The humanitarian ship, whose 14-day quarantine had just ended, condemned “continuous administrative harassment against NGOs”.

While Sea Watch 3 has been immobilized by Italy since Wednesday 8 July in the Sicilian port of Porto Empedocle, it is Ocean Viking’s turn to experience the same fate.

“Following an 11-hour inspection carried out by the Italian Coast Guard (…), Ocean Viking is being held by the Italian authorities indefinitely,” he said on Wednesday, July 22 ina statementNGO SOS Méditerranée, which maps the humanitarian ship.

The ambulance boat had just come out of a 14-day quarantine imposed on July 7 after landing in Sicily by 180 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean during several rescue operations.

The Italian Coast Guard justifies in a press release this new immobilization of “several technical and operational irregularities” observed on the ship. These unspecified violations are “likely to compromise not only the safety of the ship and its crew but also of the people who have been and who could be recovered on board”. The press release also refers to “violations of regulations aimed at protecting the marine environment”. Ocean Viking has since been the subject of an “administrative balance” measure until irregularities have been corrected.

“Administrative Harassment”

“One wonders why security did not affect maritime authorities more when Ocean Viking earlier this month had to wait 11 days for a safe harbor to be allocated and an emergency situation declared on board,” said Frédéric Penard, head of operations at SOS Méditerranée.

>> To (re) read:Italy: captain of a ship in court for refoulement of migrants to Libya

“There is a clear tendency to engage in excessive and abusive continuous administrative harassment against non-governmental organizations, the sole purpose of which is to prevent their rescue operations from filling the void left by European states in the matter.” prevent the wound from bleeding, “he added.

After a long hiatus, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic, the return to the sea of ​​Ocean Viking took place against the background of a strong resumption of crossings of the central Mediterranean. And Italy fears the arrival of the largest contingent of humanitarian ships.

From July 23, however, no rescue ship will patrol the Libyan coast. On Tuesday, July 22, NGO Sea-Watch, Moonbird’s, reconnaissance plane discovered two migrating boats in distress in Maltese waters and called on Valletta to rescue.