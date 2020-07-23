Arrival in Bamako by five African heads of state to find a solution to the political crisis in Mali

Five West African heads of state will try on Thursday in Bamako, during a summit lasting a few hours in an unprecedented format, to resolve the socio-political crisis that has shaken Mali since June, by uniting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and an opposition that demands his resignation.

Five West African heads of state at the bedside of Mali. The presidents arrived in Bamako on Thursday, July 23, to negotiate a way out of the political crisis that is shaking Mali by trying to unite President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) and an opposition demanding his resignation. This crisis threatens to weaken the fight against the jihadists in the Sahel region.

Wearing masks and respecting barrier gestures, the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara and Senegal, Macky Sall, were the first to land at Bamako Airport in the middle of the morning under a misty sky with white clouds, where they were welcomed by their Malian counterpart Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Meeting with IBK since the leader of the movement on 5 June

The mandate of the Community of West African States (ECOWAS), mediator of the main protest movement against power in Mali since the 2012 coup, was followed by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger. Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo will also attend the meeting.

The five heads of state will meet with President Keita, at a hotel in the capital, which is located under high security, then together with the influential Imam Mahmoud Dicko – a symbolic protest of the protest – and with the leaders of the 5-June (M5-RFP), the fragile coalition between politicians, priests and members of civil society that demands the head of state. Their visit is due in the late afternoon.

“Put pressure”

About 100 M5-RFP supporters demonstrated near the airport. “We have come to put the pressure on, we must not let the M5 leaders betray us today,” 23-year-old student Maïmouna Diallo told AFP. “We have come to demand resignation from IBK. And that we do not forget that our comrades were killed,” another protester, Yaya Sylla, overflowed.

In power since 2013, President Keïta has been massively questioned on the streets since June. To the climate in trouble driven for years by security instability in the center and north of the country, the economic downturn or corruption considered endemic, has been added the invalidity of the Constitutional Court with a thirty-result legislative election in March-April.

On July 10, the third major demonstration against power at the call for the M5-RFP degenerated into three days of deadly unrest in Bamako, the worst in the capital since 2012.

The current political crisis in Mali, from which a large part of the territory, which is plagued by jihadists and / or civil violence almost daily, is fleeing from the state authority, worrying its allies and neighbors, who fear the country is dark. and chaos.

Through the voice of the negotiator, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, ECOWAS put on the table last Sunday “recommendations” for a way out of the crisis, which was supported by the African Union, USA. and the EU.

“Support an agreement”

The five presidents will use all their weight to “strengthen” the diplomatic efforts already made and “ratify” an agreement, according to a source close to the negotiations.

“The five presidents must be aware of the unfavorable prejudices surrounding their arrival in Mali and prove that ECOWAS is not a ‘union of heads of state’ that supports and protects each other,” the Bamako-based ISS study center said in a note released on Thursday.

“A distribution of posts on the basis of percentages per category of actors will not be enough to meet the deep ambitions of the population. The search for solutions must take into account the need to improve Malian’s daily life,” according to the ‘ISS.

The ECOWAS plan provides for the rapid appointment of a new constitutional court to resolve the dispute over the choice of legislation and to establish a national unity government.

“Red thread”

The roadmap has been welcomed by the president’s camp, but has so far been rejected by the movement on June 5, where tensions have arisen between “hawks” who continue to demand the president’s resignation and “pigeons”, more conciliatory, according to sources close to the movement.

Without getting the head of state, the “red line” for the international community, opponents could finally agree to join the government, according to a source close to the negotiations.

What negotiates? “The resignation of Prime Minister Boubou Cissé” is also assessed by Brema Ely Dicko, a sociologist at the University of Bamako. “M5-RFP is forced to keep up the pressure to at least get something,” he adds.

The traditional opposition is “sluggish” according to a diplomat since the abduction in late March of its leader, Soumaïla Cissé, still in the hands of suspected jihadists. His supporters have shown banners demanding that he be released along the path that heads of state must take.

