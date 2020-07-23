AS Monaco is targeting Luka Jovic

Niko Kovac, the new coach in Monaco, wants to attract Louis II to his former player in Frankfurt, Serbian Luka Jovic.

Faced with the uncertainty that hangs over Wissam Ben Yedder’s future, AS Monaco is looking for a new center-forward. To believe that L’Equipe, which passes on information from Bild, is called the first staff member Luka Jovic. The latter is currently in disgrace on the Madrid side.

The Jovic track was activated with the arrival of Niko Kovac on Louis II’s side. The Croatian technician knows the Serbian International Center very well because he had him under his orders at Eintracht Franfort. Together they were close to winning the Europa League 2019 (semi-final loss to Chelsea).

Kostic also in the Monegasque Seeker

However, getting hold of Jovic is not easy for ASM. Because if the player does not fit into the plans of those responsible for merengue, however, he is popular elsewhere. AC Milan have been tracking him for several weeks, while the club Newcastle United in England are considering joining him before the transfer window closes.

Another player from the German team in Frankfurt also goes after ASM, namely Filip Kostic. At the age of 27, he stands out for his versatility and his ability to be brilliant over time. Kovac has not had the chance to train him yet, as he went to Bayern when the player dropped his bags at Eintracht.