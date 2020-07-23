At the end of his health, Kinshasa returns to the cafes’ terraces

The day after the abolition of the state of health in the Democratic Republic of Congo was formalized, bars and restaurants could reopen on Wednesday 22 July. After a four-month closure, their executives hope to attract as many customers as possible to restore their financial health.

The repeal of the state of health, announced on Tuesday, July 21 by the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, represents a huge relief to many Congolese, whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure, which entered into force on Wednesday, allows for the “resumption of commercial activities, shops, banks, restaurants, cafes, bars, companies” and “the resumption of gatherings, meetings and the celebration of public transport”.

“The end of the emergency does not mean the end of the Covid-19 epidemic in our country,” the president insisted, recalling the importance of respecting barrier gestures: mandatory wearing a mask in public places, washing hands, taking temperatures.

Bars and restaurants have been closed for four months and hope to attract as many customers as possible to restart their activity.

Since March 10, the DRC, a country with about 80 million inhabitants, has registered 8,534 cases of Covid-19, including 196 deaths and 4,528 cures.

The vast majority of cases – 7,254 – are concentrated in the capital Kinshasa.