Bolivia postpones elections to October due to nail in Covid-19 case

Bolivia postpones its general elections. The Supreme Court (TSE) announced on Thursday, July 23, that the vote scheduled for September 6 has been postponed until October 18 due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in this Andean country.

“The deadline for elections brings together better conditions for protecting health, facilitating voting abroad and the arrival of international observation missions,” said TSE President Salvador Romero. The latter also presented medical reports that the peak of the pandemic was expected between the end of August and the beginning of September in Bolivia.

According to him, a possible second round would take place on November 29 and the new authorities will take office in December. This decision is “the fruit of legal, scientific and political considerations”, the TSE president added, at a time when Bolivia is registering more than 64,000 cases of Covid-19, including 2,328 deaths.

Choose a new president

These general elections, which ex-president Evo Morales cannot stand for, aim to elect the head of state, vice president and 36 senators and 120 deputies. Originally scheduled for May 3, they have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bolivians will therefore be asked to return to the election rallies one year after the last election in October 2019.

In power since 2006, former Socialist President Evo Morales has declared himself the winner of this election for a fourth term, but the opposition has been crying out for fraud.

After weeks of demonstrations, released by the police and army, Evo Morales resigned on November 10, leaving Bolivia. He is deported from Argentina under an arrest warrant issued by the Bolivian prosecutor. Authorities warned that he would be arrested immediately if he returned to the country.

