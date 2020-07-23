explosion in the number of cases in Latin America and the United States

The number of cases of contamination with the new coronavirus has continued to increase in recent days in the United States, which remains by far the most affected and deprived country in the world, and in Latin America, where the situation remains very worrying.

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading steadily across the American continent, where new cases of contamination are increasing, especially in the south, where the situation is still the most worrying.

The threshold for four million cases of contamination has thus been crossed in Latin America and the Caribbean. Brazil alone now has more than 2.2 million cases. More seriously, the South American giant on Wednesday registered an explosion of new pollution with almost 68,000 cases in 24 hours.

In addition, the official Brazilian figures are considered to be much lower than the reality of the scientific community, due to the lack of mass testing in this country whose president, Jair Bolsonaro, has also been infected, as well as several members. of his government.

The signals are also alarming in Bolivia, where police say they have collected more than 400 bodies from the country’s streets and homes over the past five days, of which 85% are victims of the virus.

In the north, Mexico is the fourth country in the world for the number of deaths from Covid-19 (40,400) and the seventh for infections (356,255).

Even further north, the United States again recorded on Wednesday, for the ninth day in a row, more than 60,000 new cases of pollution in 24 hours, according to the count at 08:30 (12:30 GMT Thursday) by Johns Hopkins University.

In addition, 1,059 deaths were also recorded during this period for a total of 142,942 deaths, according to the Baltimore-based University whose reports refer to. According to state data, the highest number of deaths was reported in the last 24 hours in Texas (197 deaths), ahead of California (159) and Florida (140).

Donald Trump changes your tone

The absolute world’s most affected country in absolute terms, the United States, after experiencing an improvement in late spring, has for several weeks seen the epidemic increase again, especially in the south and west of Land.

In Washington, authorities on Wednesday tightened the rules for masking and ordered all residents to cover their faces as soon as they leave their homes.

“You should wear a mask because you do not know if you will be able to maintain physical distance,” advocated the Democratic mayor of the capital, Muriel Bowser.

In the run-up to the epidemic, the United States has decided to massively pre-order a future vaccine: no less than 100 million doses for $ 1.95 billion, with the possibility of receiving an additional 500 million doses of this vaccine. vaccine developed by the German company BioNTech and the American laboratory Pfizer.

Following initial encouraging results, this vaccine project is entering a crucial phase of large-scale clinical trials. On Tuesday, London announced the pre-sale of 30 million doses from the two companies.

Long accused of denying the pandemic, President Donald Trump dramatically changed his Tuesday, admitting a recent “worrying increase in cases” in the south.

“We ask everyone to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible,” he said after defending individual “freedom” in the matter so far.

The pandemic has killed at least 616,965 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease in late December, according to a report prepared by AFP on Wednesday for about 15 million people. officially reported cases.

With AFP