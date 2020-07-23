FIFA 21: the trailer dropped with all the details

EA Sport has unveiled a first trailer for FIFA 21, centered around Kylian MBappé and players from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Fifa 21 trailer is here! Who takes it one day?pic.twitter.com/JO0ouRJ52d – Goal France @ (@GoalFrance) July 23, 2020

FIFA 21 will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on October 9 and later on the next PS5 and Xbox Series console.

In the meantime, we have to settle for a new trailer released on social networks by EA Sports, the developer and publisher of the famous football simulation.

In this new trailer, the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé is presented. The 2018 World Champion comes, as a reminder, on the cover of the game, he who is the face of the 2021 opus with the famous title.

We could see the personal celebrations of Kylian MBappé and Erling Haaland. Who has already pre-ordered it?