In Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian calls for reforms that are expected “too long”

On a visit to Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that the reforms were expected “too long” while the country is stuck in an economic crisis and hopes for international aid.

The head of French diplomacy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is visiting Lebanon, said on Thursday (July 23rd) that reforms were expected “too long” in this country in the midst of the economic downturn and that he hopes to receive international support.

>> See also: “The crisis in Lebanon: Implosion soon?”

“Concrete actions have been awaited for too long. It is now urgent and necessary to engage in a concrete way in the path of reform, this is the message I have come to convey to all Lebanese authorities,” journalists told the French minister after an interview with his Lebanese counterpart, Nassif Hitti.

France to save #Lebanon bankrupt. MAE, @JY_LeDrian, has since taken up #Beyrouth a warning to the Lebanese political class that is tearing itself apart: “Today it is urgent and necessary to take a concrete step towards reforms.” pic.twitter.com/MsjO6QnVth – Ghassan Basile (@gnbasile) July 23, 2020

Jean-Yves Le Drian’s visit comes in an explosive context in Lebanon, which is experiencing the worst economic crisis in its history, marked by an unprecedented write-down of its currency, rising prices, large-scale redundancies and bank restrictions on withdrawals and transfers abroad.

Almost half of Lebanese live in poverty and 35% of the working population is unemployed, according to official statistics.

In October 2019, Le ras-le-bol unleashed an unsurpassed popular uprising against the political class, accused of corruption and incompetence and almost unchanged for decades.

With AFP