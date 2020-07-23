Mircea Lucescu new coach for Dynamo Kiev



The experienced Romanian coach, Mircea Lucescu, has just been appointed new coach for Dynamo Kiev.

Four years after leaving it, Mircea Lucescu has just made her big comeback in Ukraine. On Thursday, the veteran’s Romanian coach (74) was appointed coach of the country’s flagship team, Dynamo Kiev. He is engaged for two years.

Lucescu stayed for twelve years during his first visit to this country. He took care of Shakhtar Donetsk, the second tenor of this championship. He had led the club to eight national league titles and also to a victory in the Uefa Cup (2009).

Lucescu must build Dynamo again

In Kiev, Lucescu takes over from Aleksei Mikhailichenko. Its mission is to restore color to this historic club, which has not been known as a champion since 2016. In the last season, he finished in second place. Dynamo has not played in the final phase of the Champions League since the financial year 2016/2017.

Lucescu’s last mission was to Turkey. He had led the national selection (2017-2019). He had landed in the middle of the Euro 2020 qualifier to make way for Senol Gunes.