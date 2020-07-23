Nigeria: five humanitarians killed by jihadists

Five Nigerian aid workers, including an employee of the French NGO Action contre la Faim, were killed by jihadists who kidnapped them in northeastern Nigeria, in the grip of a conflict with Boko Haram. Fighters affiliated with the Islamic State group in West Africa (Iswap) have previously uploaded a video showing the murder of the five men. Humanitarians appeared in a June video in which they explained that they had been kidnapped by fighters affiliated with Boko Haram.

Also on the program: in Madagascar, the cacophony within the government over the strategy to combat Covid-19. The government spokeswoman said she was “appalled” by initiatives from the health minister, who sent a letter to donors. Referring to an increase in the number of cases and the lack of resources in Malagasy hospitals, he asked for the dispatch of medical equipment: dresses, masks or even respiratory protection. But the request would have been made “without consultation” with the government or Malagasy president Andry Rajoelina, according to a spokesman.

In DR Congo, President Tshisekedi announced that the state of health care and the resumption of commercial activities were lifted. This Wednesday, residents could meet on the terraces of cafes and restaurants.

In Kenya, 15 million children will not return to school before January 2021. The goal: to prevent the coronavirus from spreading through school. The year 2020 will be interrupted and all students will repeat. Children no longer have activities and many teachers are no longer paid. Report in this magazine.

Finally, several major football championships are about to resume in Africa, starting with Morocco on Monday, which will be followed by those in Tunisia on August 2 and Egypt on August 6. All national championships except those in Tunisia Burundi had ended in mid-March when Covid-19 began to develop.