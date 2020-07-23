OFFICIAL – Unai Emery becomes Villarreal coach

Thanks to Arsenal in November last year, Unai Emery found a bench on Thursday. The former PSG has committed until 2023 in favor of Villarreal.

Official presentation next Monday for Unai Emery

After experience in Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, Unai Emery is back in Spain. In fact, after parting ways with Javi Calleja, Villarreal officially announced the signing of Unai Emery as manager on Thursday. Iberia has committed until June 2023 in favor of the latest 5th La Liga.

“Villarreal CF have reached an agreement with Unai Emery on the Basque coach to coach the yellow team for the next three seasons. The Gipuzkoa coach will be presented on Monday at 12:30 at a press conference, exclusively for the media.” , can we read on the official club’s press release.

Thanks to Arsenal in November last year, Unai Emery will discover his fourth Spanish club after Almeria, Valencia and Sevilla FC. The former PSG find a team that recently qualified for the next Europa League. A competition that the technician knows well, because he won three times with Sevilla FC.