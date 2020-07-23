OM would target a La Liga defender

RMC claims that Olympique de Marseille would have controlled the name of Damien Suarez, Getafe’s right back defender.

Author of a major campaign with Getafe, the experienced defender (32) Damian Suarez is under contract with the club in the suburbs of Madrid until June 2022.

Suarez would, according to RMC, caught the eye of Marseille leaders, who are looking for a defender this summer.

Suarez had to follow the same path as Alvaro Gonzalez, La Liga defender on loan from Marseille and was then permanently transferred to the Marseille club.

Following the arrival of defensive midfielder Pape Gueye and that, recently, by Leonardo Balerdi, Marseille decision-makers therefore have a new goal.