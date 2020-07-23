PSG Group against Saint-Etienne



PSG revealed the group of players aui will challenge Saint-Etienne this Friday in the final of the Coupe de France.

Thomas Tuchel has called a group of 21 players for the Coupe de France final between PSG and ASSE.

PSG-Saint-Etienne, Thiago Silva: “A special moment for me”

Abdou Diallo and Juan Bernat are not on the list, but we expected it after the German coach’s words at a press conference.

Kalimuendo, Mbe Soh, Pembélé or Kays Ruiz are not called.

PSG group against ASSE:

Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Pablo Maximimaria, Eric Choupo-Moting, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé

Absence: Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat, Garissone Innocent, Dennis Franchi, Kays Ruiz, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Loic Mbe Soh, Timothée Pembele