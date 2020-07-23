Real Madrid, Le Graët: “Benzema had the best season of his career”

The best player in a Real Madrid who collected the 34th League in its history, Karim Benzema was praised by the head of FFF.

In remarks granted Thursday to RMC Sport, The president of the French Football Federation has been invited to give his opinion on the successful performances of the former Lyonnais this season in Spain.

“He has had an exceptional season with Real, I have already congratulated Zidane who is his coach. He is one of the best players today, during the season he has just finished. The best? It is not It is up to me to judge because I have not seen all the matches. But in my opinion he had the best season of his career “, so analyzed FAC’s cacique at the microphone on RMC Sport this Thursday.

Still, it was Le Graët himself who had heard the death knell for Benzema’s hopes of returning one day to the French team by declaring in November last year that it was all over in Blue for the native Bron:

“Karim Benzema is a very good player, I have never questioned his qualities. On the contrary, he shows Real Madrid that he is one of the best players in his position. But the adventure (team of) France is over,” he thundered.