the chances of an agreement between London and Brussels disappear a little longer

Negotiations between Britain and the European Union stumbled again on Thursday on their future relationship. Brussels considers such an agreement “unlikely” at this stage, while London hopes to reach it in September.

New observation of Brexit failure. At the end of a session on post-Brexit relations, the negotiations in the United Kingdom and the European Union on Thursday 23 July shared the same disagreements. Discussions will continue next week, before a new round of negotiations begins on 17 August.

After three days of discussions in London, European negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday judged “unlikely” in the state to find an agreement during a press conference. “Little progress” has been made on equal terms and fishing. Before allowing London access to the European market without tariffs or quotas, the 27 absolutely want to avoid the emergence of an unfair competitor at their doors. For its part, the United Kingdom wants to regain control of its fish-bearing waters and restrict access to Union fishermen.

“Simply unacceptable”

“By its current refusal to comply with the conditions of fair competition and a balanced fisheries agreement, the United Kingdom makes a trade agreement at this stage unlikely,” said Michel Barnier. “Britain is seeking an almost total exclusion [des bateaux de pêche européens des eaux britanniques]”, he stated,” that is simply unacceptable “.

Since Britain left the EU on January 31, after forty-seven years of a rocky marriage [avec une adhésion en 1973, votée en 1975 par les électeurs britanniques]The two sides have launched intensive discussions to define the framework for their new relationship and to conclude a free trade agreement after the end of the transitional period, which ends on 31 December.

David Frost, the British Prime Minister’s adviser on Europe, regretted that no agreement could be reached before the end of July, as Boris Johnson, a fervent promoter of Brexit, had hoped. The head of the Conservative government considered it unnecessary to continue the discussions until the autumn.

“I want to reaffirm the EU’s will to create an ambitious and fair partnership [avec le Royaume-Uni]. I still believe in the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson & the British government 🇬🇧 wants it too. Our work continues “- @MichelBarnier https://t.co/yUvLverx9w – European Commission @ (@UEFrance) July 23, 2020

“Significant differences”

“Unfortunately, it is clear that in July we will not conclude the” preliminary agreement on the principles behind an agreement “that we set as a goal.[dans les discussions]”, David Frost lamented in a press release.” Significant differences remain in the most difficult areas, namely equal conditions and [sur] fishing “, the British negotiator confirmed.

Yet “despite the difficulties, progress is real”, a senior British official claimed. “When the process ceases to be used and there is no way to reach an agreement, there is no point in discussing more. We are not there,” this source said in close negotiations.

Hoping for a deal in September

“It was never a question of David Frost or mine to abandon the negotiations. Far from it,” added Michel Barnier.

“Despite all the difficulties, based on the work we did in July, I think there is still an agreement in September,” said David Frost.

In the absence of an agreement before 31 December, the British and Europeans would leave each other by applying the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and their high tariffs from their 1 tradeyour January.

Last week, London revealed details of its first post-Brexit border management proposals, insisting that they be implemented regardless of the agreement reached with Brussels. The project presupposes a gradual application of the law at the borders during the first six months of 2021.

With AFP and Reuters