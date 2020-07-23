the government announces an envelope of 6.5 billion euros over two years

Envelope of 6.5 billion euros, employment, assistance agreements, qualified education … Prime Minister Jean Castex detailed, Thursday, the government’s plan for youth work aims to cope with the arrival of 700 to 800 000 young people in the labor market “in a complicated start”.

The French government on Thursday, July 23, presented a “youth plan” of 6.5 billion euros for two years before the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, “unknown” according to Prime Minister Jean Castex, with a flagship support of 4,000 euros to encourage 450,000 employees in January .

This “a young person, a solution” plan also relies on the signing of 230,000 apprenticeships and 100,000 professionalization contracts. In addition to 100,000 extra places in universal service, it provides 300,000 “integration paths”, including 60,000 assisted contracts in the commercial sector, and 200,000 additional places in education.

This plan is intended to deal with the arrival of 700 to 800,000 young people in the labor market “in a complicated re-entry”, according to Jean Castex. The Prime Minister made his announcements after a visit to an apprenticeship training center in Besançon, where he increased exchanges with young people.

To help companies that are hesitant to recruit right now, the government will introduce a bonus for all young people under the age of 25 who are recruited between August and January on a contract of at least three months paid up to twoSmic. This “grant allowance” will be EUR 1,000 every quarter for a maximum of one year.

The plan also includes support, already in force since 1your July, for the employment of young people in work studies at the end of February: 5,000 euros for an apprentice or a professionalization contract under 18 years, 8,000 euros for a major. It also plans 20,000 extra missions for citizens this year, with an average duration of 8 months and 80,000 next year.

Return of “assisted contracts”

For young people who have failed higher education, 100,000 qualified or pre-qualified educations will be offered “in the professions of the future” – ecological transition, health, digital, priority sectors in the recovery plan.

In addition, the plan also marks the return of “assisted contracts” in the commercial sector, which had been abolished in 2017 by the new majority (abroad), but targets them at young people who are most distant from employment.

60,000 “employment initiatives” (CIEs) are thus planned for young people who encounter special integration difficulties, of which part of their salary is financed by the state.

In the associative or public sector, subsidized contracts (“skills job path” by 94,000 in 2019) will be increased by 60,000 in 2021.

The plan also provides for 150,000 applications for the Youth Guarantee 2021 (compared to 100,000 originally programmed), an integration mechanism managed by the local missions for young people without employment or education, with enhanced support for one year and a monthly allowance of 497 euros.

