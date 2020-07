The Spanish club Villarreal has formalized the arrival of Unai Emery as coach on Thursday.

Unai Emery, 48, was named Villarreal coach on Thursday. He succeeds Javi Calleja, whose resignation was announced earlier this week. Emery signed a three-year contract. It will be presented to the press on Monday at 12:30. In the meantime, he has already said his first words as coach of the yellow submarine.