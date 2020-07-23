with Covid-19, the heart is no longer there

The 2020 Olympics should have opened this Friday in Tokyo. Despite a one-year postponement of the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many uncertainties continue to weigh on the organization of this global sports festival as the Japanese express growing interest in the event.

Half of the planet should have been in front of its TV on Friday, July 24, ready to be excited for three weeks for the exploitation of athletes from around the world in connection with the Tokyo Olympics. But the Covid-19 pandemic demands that the appointment be postponed until July 23, 2021 in just one year. For the Japanese, the heart is no longer when many uncertainties arise about security, economy … even about the very holding of the global sports festival.

The historic decision to postpone the Olympic Games for a year was taken at the end of March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced many countries to limit themselves and made it impossible to have Olympic qualifications and train many athletes. Since then, containment measures have been lifted or eased in Europe, but Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in the United States, Brazil and India. And in many parts of the world, the re-emergence of the virus calls for the authorities to reintroduce restrictions, sometimes going to local enclosures.

In Japan’s capital, the time has come to fear a resurgence of the epidemic. Tokyo registered 366 new cases of Covid-19 contamination on Thursday. The previous record (293) was recorded last week.

Japanese dislike

So far, optimism was a year ago, when the Tokyo Games were not yet to be held in the summer of 2020 and millions of enthusiastic Japanese flocked to the first tickets on sale.

Recent opinion polls have shown a decline in Japanese interest in this major event. According to a survey published by the news agency Kyodo News, only one in four Japanese wishes Tokyo Games to take place next year.

In detail, 36.4% of them are in favor of a further postponement, while 33.7% believe that the incident should be stopped completely.

But the Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rule out the hypothesis of a new date change and are actively working on the various headaches that have been postponed and the health situation.

Closed closed doors

The organizers develop “simplified” games. More than 200 measures are being studied, they specify, while at the same time refusing to mention concrete examples.

According to Japanese media, this could lead to a reduction in the number of spectators, both for Olympic events and for opening and closing ceremonies. But “an Olympics behind closed doors is clearly something we do not want,” IOC chief Thomas Bach said on July 16.

But Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori suggested that humility be required: the previous Olympics were of “extravagant, grandiose splendor. But in the face of Covid-19, would this type of game be accepted?” He asked.

A bill that promises to be salty

The postponement created complications, both financial and logistical. First example: the availability in the summer of 2021 of the planned venues for the Olympics. A pitfall has been raised since the organizers have just announced that 100% of the seats have finally been reserved for the summer of 2021.

Another important issue concerns the Olympic Village – located on Tokyo Bay – which would be transformed into luxury apartments as soon as the Games end in 2020. Many apartments have already been sold to individuals who planned to move there already this year.

The persistent uncertainty surrounding the Olympics is also holding back dubious partner companies that intend to bring in almost € 3 billion in total, or almost half of the revenue originally expected from the event. According to a survey released in June by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, 65% of sponsors in Tokyo 2020 were unsure of keeping their commitments.

Not yet including the extra costs for aureport, the total bill for the Olympics is not yet known. By the end of 2019, the latest budget estimate had been estimated at 1,350 billion yen (more than 11 billion euros) for the Japanese side.

Many questions

The organizers’ priority remains to ensure the health safety of the event, but once again they do not yet provide examples of measures that can be taken to ensure that the event runs smoothly.

The rise of the rise was summed up in May by John Coates, chairman of the Tokyo Games Coordination Commission: “Should Olympic Village be placed in isolation? Will it need to observe a quarantine period? Are there any limits to the number of spectators at each venue?”

“We’re facing real problems, because there are athletes coming from 206 countries,” said John Coates. “There will be 11,000 athletes, 5,000 officials and coaches, 20,000 members of the media. There are 4,000 people working on the organization of the games right now, to which we need to add 60,000 volunteers.”

For the chairman of the organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, the development of a vaccine or treatment against the new coronavirus will be a fundamental element in having the Olympic Games open on July 23, 2021.

“The first point is that a vaccine or a drug has been developed,” said Yoshiro Mori in an interview with the NHK group, which was broadcast on July 22.

Will Tokyo 2020 take place?

“If the situation continues as it is at the moment, we will not be able to (organize the games)”, added the official, who does not dare to consider the worst. “I can not imagine that this year’s situation could continue until next year.”

In an interview with AFP in June, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike promised to mobilize “120%” for the Olympics. In late April, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe estimated that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics would be the symbol of “humanity’s victory over the coronavirus.” Before he immediately qualified his remarks by acknowledging that it would be difficult to organize them if this “victory” was not acquired then.

For some scientific experts, nothing wins. “Japan could control the disease (summer 2021), but I do not think it can be done anywhere on the planet and I am therefore very pessimistic” for the Tokyo Olympics, Kentaro Iwata, a Japanese specialist in infectious diseases, said in April.

However, the organizers and the IOC specified that the Olympics in Tokyo could not be postponed a second time. If they could not take place in 2021, they would therefore definitely be suspended. Sports fans then just have to wait for Paris-2024.

