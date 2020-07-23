With the Tianwen-1 mission, China launches its first probe to Mars

China launched its first independent probe into Mars on Thursday. The Tianwen-1 mission (Questions to Heaven-1) will distribute a small unmanned robot to the surface charged with exploring the planet for 90 days.

After the United Arab Emirates, China. The Asian giant launched a probe on its way to Mars on Thursday 23 July and plans to deploy a rover that will be charged to explore the planet for 90 days.

The machine is propelled by a long March 5 rocket that took off from the base in Wenchang, on the Chinese island of Hainan (south). The authorities have not yet confirmed that the launch has been successful in the coming hours.

The Tianwen-1 mission (“Questions to Heaven-1”) will embark on a probe consisting of three elements: an observation orbit (which will orbit the red planet), a lander and a remote-controlled robot (responsible for analyze the ground martian).

China is not alone in wanting to send a probe to Mars this year. The United Arab Emirates launched their (“Hope”) on Monday and the United States will launch one (“March 2020”) on July 30.

If successful, the launch would give Beijing greater prestige against Washington, which has just ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, the latest avatar of the intense rivalry between the two Pacific giants.

A good time to travel to Mars

Space forces are taking advantage of the current reduced distance between Earth and the red planet. A distance that is still about 55 million kilometers – equivalent to almost 5,000 round trips in Paris and New York. Driving this long distance will take about seven months for the Chinese probe, which will arrive in February 2021 in the center of gravity in Mars.

Tianwen-1 is “similar to the American Viking missions 1975-1976” in terms of “scale and ambition,” Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the United States, told AFP. United.

“I do not expect her to do anything significant compared to American progress,” he said, referring to the multiple probes and robots sent to Mars by NASA.

China wants to catch up

Far from the fierce space competition between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War, the Asian country is losing patience.

>> To read: With Beidou, Beijing is making its “new space sidewalks” a reality

He sent his first man into space in 2003, landed small robots (“Jade Rabbits”) on the moon in 2013 and 2019, and just finished in June to set up the constellation of satellites in its Beidou navigation system – rival with American GPS.

Its Mars mission is the next big step in its program, which also requires the construction of a space station by 2022.

“The fact that China is joining (in the conquest of Mars) will change the current situation that has been dominated by the United States for half a century,” said Chen Lan, an analyst at GoTaikonauts.com, who specializes in the program. Chinese space. “From the point of view of all mankind, this is a positive thing.”

According to experts, China’s experience of the moon will be very useful for Mars. “But the much greater distance means (…) that we have to do things more slowly, because the radio signal’s turnaround time is important,” says Jonathan McDowell.

“And we need a more sensitive station on earth because the signals will be much weaker”, he emphasizes and also points out the risks of failure during the journey.

A first failure in 2011

In fact, of the forty Soviet, American, European, Japanese, or Indian missions launched on Red Planet since 1960, the majority have ended in failure.

In 2011, China had already tried to conquer Mars with its Yinghuo-1 (“Firefly-1”) probe placed in a Russian ship. But the latter had suffered injury.

“As long as (the new probe) lands safely on the Martian surface and returns the first image, Tianwen-1 will already be a success,” said Chen Lan.

Far from boasting, China is cautious after registering some failures since early 2020, with failed launches and the failed return to Earth of a space capsule.

With AFP