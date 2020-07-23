WTF – Fabinho’s house divided

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho’s house has been broken into.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho’s house was split between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning while he was on duty for the Chelsea game and the title celebration.

A number of jewels were stolen in the Formby hoist, police say, along with a gray Audi RS6.

It was discovered that the house had been broken into when the passengers entered the house.

The car was later found in the Wigan area and has since been recovered by authorities.