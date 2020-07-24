Alexandre Benalla was charged again

Alexandre Benalla was prosecuted again, but this time for “forgery” and “use of forgery” this Friday, July 24, 2020, in the case of diplomatic passports.

The former Élysée official was charged again, this time with “forgery” and “use of forgery”, we learned on Friday from a legal source, confirming information from Mediapart.

In this case, Alexandre Benalla had already been prosecuted since January 2019 for “public use and without the right to a basis of professional quality”.

At that time, he was also placed as an assistant witness, an intermediate status between the simple witness and the prosecution, for “breach of trust”, “falsification and use of false administrative document” and “incorrect collection of administrative document.” Her lawyer said she was “very, very pleased” with the outcome of this appearance.

On 11 February 2020, the investigating judge responsible for the case therefore decided to also prosecute him for “falsification and use of false administrative documents”.

This investigation aims to clarify the conditions under which the former official in charge of the Elysee Palace continued to use diplomatic passports after his indictment in July 2018 for violence during 1your-May and his dismissal.

Three close collaborators of Emmanuel Macron, including the Secretary General of the Élysée, Alexis Kohler, and his then Chief of Staff, François-Xavier Lauch, were heard in April 2019 by the judges responsible for this investigation.

François-Xavier Lauch, now Deputy Chief of Staff to the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, was then called as a civil party after filing a complaint against Alexandre Benalla, of which he was then superior, for a “use of forgery” to obtain one of these service session.

After initially claiming before the Senate that he had left them in his office in the Élysée Palace, Alexandre Benalla admitted that he had recovered and used these passports and then returned them. According to Mediapart and Le Monde, Alexandra Benalla used one of her two diplomatic passports to enter several African countries.

Contacted by AFP, his lawyer Me Jacqueline Laffont did not follow up.

Several legal proceedings were initiated in the extensive “Benalla affair”, mainly at the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office but also at the National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (PNF).

In addition to the passport document, Alexandre Benalla was also charged with violence committed on the sidelines of Parade 1your-May 2018 and for the selfie taken with a gun during the presidential campaign 2017.

With AFP