Architect is an increasingly feminine profession. The balance is almost reached in schools, but at the end of the day, the environment is still dominated by men.

Why? What solutions to achieve equality? This is the theme of this special edition. On the menu: interviews with French architect Brigitte Métra and feminist researcher Stéphanie Dadour. But also a report in Vienna, a pioneering city for inclusion, and a retrospective on the women who have shaped the profession.